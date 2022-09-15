Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

On the heels of a home loss to the New York Giants, Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans travel to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Bills made a huge national statement with their performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams as Allen carved through the Rams defense with ease. Not only that but the Buffalo pass rush looks much improved from last season. It will be a tall task ahead for Derrick Henry and the Titans. The game kicks off Monday at 7 p.m. from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Titans vs. Bills Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL season:

Titans at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-9.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-500); Titans (+380)

Over/under: N/A

More odds, injury info for Titans vs. Bills

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 28, Titans 24

No team looks better than Buffalo right now, but the Titans have been solid against the spread when playing as heavy underdogs. Tennessee is in a spot where it’s looking to bounce back. While the Bills' defense has the potential to be one of the league’s best, Derrick Henry is a far tougher matchup than the Rams’ RB-by-committee.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis celebrates his touchdown with Dawson Knox (88).

Safid Deen: Bills 34, Titans 16

Josh Allen put the NFL on notice he’s ready to be the best quarterback in the NFL during the Bills’ beatdown of the Rams on opening night. Buffalo gets a tough test against Tennessee, who lost their opener against the Giants but still have a formidable team that made the playoffs the last three seasons. The Bills will be tested by star running back Derrick Henry but should win convincingly over the Titans.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 30, Titans 20

It hasn’t taken long for Josh Allen to deliver the convincing message that there’s an obvious favorite to replace Tennessee as AFC No. 1 playoff seed. Isn’t it surprising how quickly last year’s NFL powers can fall?

