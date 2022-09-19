Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

Fans looking for football on Monday night will get a double dose.

For the first time this season, there will be a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, this time to conclude Week 2's action. In the first game, the Tennessee Titans will travel to Western New York to face the Buffalo Bills. In the second leg, the Minnesota Vikings head to Philly to face the Eagles.

Arguably no team looked better in their season opener than the Bills, who rolled over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL's kickoff game.

The Vikings weren't too far behind, however, stunning the Green Bay Packers, 23-7, after they shut down reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Titans running back Derrick Henry runs for a 76-yard touchdown against the Bills on Oct. 18, 2021.

Here is everything you need to know for Monday night's doubleheader:

What time does Titans at Bills and Vikings at Eagles start?

Kickoff in the Titans at Bills game is Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kickoff in the Vikings at Eagles game is Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What TV channels are Titans at Bills and Vikings at Eagles on?

The Titans at Bills game will be aired nationally on ESPN, with Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter) on the call.

The Vikings at Eagles game will be aired nationally on ABC, with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) on the call.

How can I watch Titans at Bills and Vikings at Eagles online via live stream?

Fans can live stream both games on fuboTV, as well as ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What are the odds for Bills at Rams and Vikings at Eagles?

The Bills are 9.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 50.5 points. All lines are according to Tipico Sportsbook.

