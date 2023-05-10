Tennessee Titans assign numbers to 2023 rookies, including Will Levis, Peter Skoronski

The Tennessee Titans have assigned jersey numbers to their 2023 draft picks, including familiar numbers for the team's two most prominent selections.

First-round pick Peter Skoronski will wear No. 77, taking over the mantle from former first-round pick Taylor Lewan, who wore the number from 2014-22 with the Titans. And second-round pick quarterback Will Levis will wear No. 8, the same number Marcus Mariota wore for the Titans from 2015-19 as the team's primary starting quarterback.

Unrestricted free agent wide receiver Cody Hollister wore No. 8 for the Titans last season.

The Titans drafted six players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Skoronski, Levis, running back Tyjae Spears, tight end Josh Whyle, offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan and wide receiver Colton Dowell.

Tennessee Titans' 2023 rookie class jersey numbers

Peter Skoronski: No. 77 (Last worn: Taylor Lewan, 2022)

Will Levis: No. 8 (Last worn: Cody Hollister, 2022)

Tyjae Spears: No. 32 (Last worn: Ugo Amadi: 2022)

Josh Whyle: No. 81 (Last worn: Austin Hooper, 2022)

Jaelyn Duncan: No. 79 (Last worn: Isaiah Wilson, 2020)

Colton Dowell: No. 14 (Last worn: Randy Bullock, 2022)

