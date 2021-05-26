Tennessee Titans agree to terms with OL Christian DiLauro

Crissy Froyd
·1 min read
The Tennessee Titans have officially agreed to terms with offensive tackle Christian DiLauro.

DiLauro, originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, will have to work against the odds to earn a spot on the roster.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has seen time with the Browns (2018), San Francisco 49ers (2018-19), Houston Texans (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-20), but has only been on practice squads and rosters during the offseason.

DiLauro has yet to take the field in an NFL game. He played out his college career at Illinois, starting 38 games and named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2014.

No terms of the deal have been announced by the team at this time.

Expect DiLauro to compete for a reserve role, as the Titans are set up with Taylor Lewan at left tackle and Dillon Radunz, Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm at right tackle.

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.