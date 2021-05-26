Tennessee Titans agree to terms with OL Christian DiLauro

The Tennessee Titans have officially agreed to terms with offensive tackle Christian DiLauro.

DiLauro, originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018, will have to work against the odds to earn a spot on the roster.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has seen time with the Browns (2018), San Francisco 49ers (2018-19), Houston Texans (2019) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-20), but has only been on practice squads and rosters during the offseason.

DiLauro has yet to take the field in an NFL game. He played out his college career at Illinois, starting 38 games and named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2014.

No terms of the deal have been announced by the team at this time.

Expect DiLauro to compete for a reserve role, as the Titans are set up with Taylor Lewan at left tackle and Dillon Radunz, Ty Sambrailo and Kendall Lamm at right tackle.