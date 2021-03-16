Tennessee Titans agree to terms with CB Janoris Jenkins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just hours after the Tennessee Titans released starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, the team has come to terms on a contract with another cornerback, Janoris Jenkins.

The news comes from Jenkins’ agent, Neil Schwartz, on Twitter. The financial details of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

Jenkins, who is a nine-year starter in the NFL and a former second-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams, spent the 2020 campaign with the New Orleans Saints, where he tallied an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 67.4.

The 32-year-old veteran corner has tallied eight interceptions the past two seasons, including five in 2019 and three in 2020.

Jenkins was impressive in coverage last season, as he allowed a completion rate of 58.8 percent, a QB rating of 81.8 and three touchdowns, while also notching 12 passes defensed. The scheme fit is also there, with Jenkins thriving in man coverage.

While Jenkins should be a solid piece to the 2021 secondary, this isn’t exactly the big move at cornerback that the Titans needed, but perhaps more is coming.

Regardless, Jenkins can help plug a hole, and more than likely for cheaper than what it would have cost to keep Jackson and Butler around.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee Titans release Adoree’ Jackson, Dennis Kelly

    In a shocking move, the Titans have announced the release of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. Jackson’s contract would have become fully guaranteed on March 17, so the Titans will save over $10 million in cap space. The Titans have now parted ways with most of their starting secondary from last year losing Jackson, Malcolm Butler and Kenny Vaccaro . The Titans have also release offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, which will save the Titans about $5 million in 2021

  • Titans will sign Janoris Jenkins

    Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was released by the Saints last week and he has found a new home for the 2021 season. Jenkins’ agent Neil Schwartz announced that his client has agreed to terms on a contract with the Titans. Those terms have not been disclosed. The Jenkins release was part of a major attempt to [more]

  • Kevin Byard has appropriate reaction to Titans gutting secondary

    Byard's reaction says it all about the Titans' current situation in the secondary.

  • Titans agree to terms with ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

    The Tennessee Titans agree to terms on a contract with recently-released New Orleans Saints CB Janoris Jenkins, his agent announced.

  • Twitter reacts to Titans releasing Adoree’ Jackson, Dennis Kelly

    The Titans announced the releases of Kelly and Jackson on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Ex-Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones headed to Jacksonville Jaguars for Darrell Bevell reunion

    According to NFL Network, ex-Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones spurned interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans to sign with Jacksonville

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Saints agree to trade Malcom Brown to Jaguars

    A report last week indicated that the Saints were planning to release defensive tackle Malcom Brown after attempts to trade him didn’t come to fruition, but nothing became official and the Saints were able to get something in return for Brown after all. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are trading Brown [more]

  • Report: Jaguars snag CB Shaquill Griffin from Seahawks, sign him to 3-year deal

    Griffin is headed to his home state of Florida on a three-year, $44 million deal.

  • Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

    Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai. The 34-year-old has since dropped down one place in the rankings to third after Russian Daniil Medvedev leapfrogged him. The Miami Open is a hard court tournament which Nadal has never won despite reaching the final five times between 2005 and 2017.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.

  • ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

    The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Christian Yelich leads bounce-back candidates

    These players are ready to bounce back. Fred Zinkie identifies the stars who suffered in 2020 but are set to turn it around in 2021.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • Rory McIlroy misses Players cut by 10 strokes, admits trying to match Bryson DeChambeau's power hurt him

    Rory probably won't be the last to try to imitate Bryson.

  • Report: Andy Dalton to join Bears on one-year, $10M deal

    The Bears QB room has a new name,

  • Five reasons Lee Westwood can win the Masters and break his major duck

    Lee Westwood travelled straight from The Players Championship on Sunday night to Georgia to play a few rounds at Augusta with his son Sam. It is Westwood Jr’s first outing at the Masters venue and as his father says “he is understandably extremely excited”. The 21-year-old will also be extremely proud of his dad’s performance at The Players Championship on Sunday, where he finished second behind Justin Thomas. It was his second runner-up placing in as many Sundays, having pushed Bryson DeChambeau all the way at Bay Hill, and although there was disappointment by this latest close call, there is also so much positivity to take into the season’s first major, where at the age of 47 he will seek to finally land that big title that would look so appropriate on his creaking CV. “This will be a good Monday,” Westwood said with a smile as he left Sawgrass. And he knows, it could be an even better April. All the ingredients are there. Form Westwood is back in the world’s top 20 for the time in almost eight years. And this pair of close calls has not only brought rich consolation in the form of ranking points. The $1.635m (£1.17m) he collected in Sawgrass was actually the largest cheque he has ever picked up at a single tournament and together with the $1m-plus he picked up in Orlando took his earnings for the fortnight to an eye-watering $2.7m. However, what will really stand out to Westwood is the accumulation of Ryder Cup points. He has moved up to fourth on Europe’s “world” points list and is all but guaranteed a return to the arena which has defined his career perhaps more than any other. Having missed out for the first in 21 years in 2018, Westwood is set to equal Sir Nick Faldo’s blue-and-gold record of 11 appearances. In this form, Padraig Harrington would look to him to be his on-course leader at Whistling Straits. At 33-1, Westwood is considered by the bookmakers to be alongside Tyrrell Hatton as England’s best shout of a first green-jacket since Danny Willett in 2016. Those might be generous odds. Only six players have accumulated more world ranking points so far in 2021.

  • Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua finally sign two-fight deal to unify heavyweight titles

    After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.