Tennessee Titans agree to terms with CB Janoris Jenkins

Just hours after the Tennessee Titans released starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, the team has come to terms on a contract with another cornerback, Janoris Jenkins.

The news comes from Jenkins’ agent, Neil Schwartz, on Twitter. The financial details of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

Jenkins, who is a nine-year starter in the NFL and a former second-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams, spent the 2020 campaign with the New Orleans Saints, where he tallied an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 67.4.

The 32-year-old veteran corner has tallied eight interceptions the past two seasons, including five in 2019 and three in 2020.

Jenkins was impressive in coverage last season, as he allowed a completion rate of 58.8 percent, a QB rating of 81.8 and three touchdowns, while also notching 12 passes defensed. The scheme fit is also there, with Jenkins thriving in man coverage.

While Jenkins should be a solid piece to the 2021 secondary, this isn’t exactly the big move at cornerback that the Titans needed, but perhaps more is coming.

Regardless, Jenkins can help plug a hole, and more than likely for cheaper than what it would have cost to keep Jackson and Butler around.