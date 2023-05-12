Tennessee Titans agree to terms with 14 undrafted free agents, mostly on defense

The Tennessee Titans have reached agreements with 14 undrafted free agents ahead of the start of this weekend's rookie mini-camp practices.

After using all six of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on offensive players, the UDFA class is heavy with defense. The class includes nine defenders and one special teams player as opposed to just four offensive players.

The Titans have also reached agreements with three of their six draft picks: tight end Josh Whyle, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan and wide receiver Colton Dowell.

Tennessee Titans undrafted free agent signings:

DT Shakel Brown (Troy)

WR Jacob Copeland (Maryland)

WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (Oregon State)

S Matthew Jackson (Eastern Kentucky)

CB Steven Jones (Appalachian State)

S Tyreque Jones (Boise State)

CB Anthony Kendall (Baldwin Wallace)

RB Chuck McClelland (Cincinnati)

DE TK McClendon (Eastern Kentucky)

OLB Caleb Murphy (Ferris State)

OT John Ojukwu (Boise State)

LB Otis Reese (Ole Miss)

OLB Thomas Rush (Minnesota)

K Trey Wolff (Texas Tech)

