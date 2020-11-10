Tennessee Titans add three players to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans added three players to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, the three players that have been added are kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Miles Brown. Both Tavecchio and Brown recently had tryouts with the Titans.

Kicker Tucker McCann, who has been on the team’s practice squad all season, was recently placed on the practice squad/injured list, so the addition of Tavecchio gives the Titans some insurance behind Stephen Gostkowski.

Tavecchio has played in 19 career games (16 with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and three with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019) and has a career field goal success rate of 80.8 percent. He has missed just one of his 42 extra point attempts.

Munyer is a familiar face and returns after the Titans waived him on Saturday. Brown has nine games of NFL experience, all of which came with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He totaled four combined tackles (two solo, two for loss) in 123 snaps last season.

