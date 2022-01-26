Tennessee Titans add three more players on futures contracts

In addition to the 11 players signed to futures/reserves contracts on Monday, the Tennessee Titans signed three more on Tuesday, bringing their total of futures contracts inked to 16.

The team announced it has signed defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons, and linebacker Nate Hall to futures deals.

Carter played collegiate football at Alabama, becoming a regular starter over his last two years on campus and racking up 86 combined tackles (six for loss), and three interceptions over that span.

He was just one of two Alabama defensive backs who were not selected in the 2020 NFL draft. After going undrafted, Carter was signed by the New York Jets, and also spent time with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.

At 6-foot, 209 pounds, Clemons played his college ball at SMU, where he was a four-year starter. The Katy, Texas native recorded 78 tackles in his senior season, including three for loss, and had a team-leading four interceptions.

Hall has bounced around several clubs in a short amount of time. The Dallas Cowboys signed the former Northwestern linebacker as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since then, he’s spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals. Hall has played in three NFL games, recording ten total tackles and two sacks while forcing a fumble.

Here’s a look at the full list of 16 players the Titans have signed to futures contracts so far this offseason:

DB Chris Williamson

LB Kobe Jones

S Jamal Carter

OL Christian DiLauro

TE Austin Fort

OL Derwin Gray

QB Kevin Hogan

WR Cody Hollister

LB Joe Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

OL Daniel Munyer

OL Jordan Roos

LB Tuzar Skipper

DB Shyheim Carter

DB Rodney Clemons

LB Nate Hall

