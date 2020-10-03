Tennessee Titans add Jeffery Simmons to COVID-19 list

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve added defensive lineman and 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Simmons is the second defensive lineman and eighth player overall to be added to the list this week with the Titans in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. Eight players and eight personnel members have reportedly tested positive since the start of the week.

The other seven players to test positive based on reports are defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson (practice squad), tight end Tommy Hudson (practice squad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Practice squad defensive back Greg Mabin also tested positive last week, and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen did not travel with the team to Minnesota last Saturday because of the virus, per head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has already been postponed and pushed back to Week 7, but now the Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills could be in jeopardy.

We’ll have to see how things transpire in the coming days, but if the positives don’t stop coming in, the game could be postponed.