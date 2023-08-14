Tennessee Titans add DT Kyle Peko, elevate DB Josh Thompson from non-football injury list

The Tennessee Titans had two familiar faces make their reappearances on the defense at training camp practice Monday.

The Titans added veteran defensive tackle Kyle Peko before practice Monday, a move that the team hasn't yet made official but coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged after practice. Peko played eight games with the Titans in 2021, making three starts, and has also played with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans added Peko as an offsetting move for putting rookie defensive tackle Shakel Brown on injured reserve after Brown was injured in the Titans' first preseason game Saturday.

Additionally, defensive back Josh Thompson made his first appearance of camp after spending the first three weeks of practices on the non-football injury list. The Titans did not need to release a player to offset elevating Thompson since players on the non-football injury list already count as being on the roster.

Vrabel said the goal with Thompson is to begin by re-acclimating him to special teams work, an area where he contributed for the Titans last season. Thompson logged 83 special teams snaps in six games last season, making four tackles.

Peko has 34 tackles and two sacks in his NFL career. Both of the sacks came in his stint with the Titans. He also logged a half-sack with two tackles and a quarterback hit in the Titans' playoff loss against the Cincinnati Bengals that season.

The Titans continue training camp on Wednesday with the first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings at the Vikings' facility in Eagan, Minn. The Titans also face the Vikings in a preseason game on Saturday.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans add veteran DT Kyle Peko for second stint with team