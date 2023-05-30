Tennessee Titans add depth, sign free agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

The Tennessee Titans signed free agent defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on Tuesday, adding depth to their defensive front one week before minicamp begins.

Johnson, a former fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, is a six-year NFL veteran who has played for the Vikings, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. He played in nine games for the Texans and Falcons in 2022, starting one, with 15 tackles and a sack. In his career he's started 21 games and played in 74, logging 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

The Titans signed All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to a contract extension this offseason and tagged a second-round tender on restricted free agent Teair Tart to keep him in Nashville. Veteran defensive lineman Denico Autry, who can play defensive tackle and defensive end, is in the final year of his contract with the Titans.

Titans players report to mandatory minicamp from June 6-8. The team's optional workouts and practices began May 22 and continue through June 15.

