Tennessee Titans add C Hroniss Grasu to their active roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have added center Hroniss Grasu to their active roster and waived running back Dalyn Dawkins.

Grasu, who is 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, originally joined the Titans in February as an unrestricted free agent. The Titans waived him at the end of training camp.

He has 17 games of NFL experience, including 13 starts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Grasu started 50 games during his college career at Oregon before the Chicago Bears drafted him in the third round in 2015.

The Titans (1-0) host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) on Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL