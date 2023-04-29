What Tennessee Titans actually accomplished by drafting Will Levis on Day 2 of NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans drafted quarterback Will Levis to be the best Will Levis he can be.

How good is that? General manager Ran Carthon won't say.

"I’ll say him developing, that’s all on him," Carthon said. "I can have all the predictions, all the comparisons. But if he doesn’t come in and put in the work, which I believe he will, then all of my predictions will be for naught... I think Will Levis is Will Levis. I think that’s the best he’s going to be is the best Will Levis."

The Titans made the most noteworthy move of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading up to draft the talented-but-inconsistent quarterback from Kentucky. He enters the league as the Titans' third-string quarterback, according to Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel, behind veteran Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis, third-round pick in 2022.

Based on on tape, comparing Levis to himself doesn't inspire supreme confidence for a franchise that ranked 30th in the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns.

But someone has to be the guy who fixes it.

Tannehill turns 35 in July, is coming off an ankle injury and only has one year left on his contract. Willis started three games as a rookie and never threw a touchdown pass or for 100 yards in a game. Levis was a turnover-prone college quarterback who was wildly inconsistent, leading Kentucky to a 10-3 record in 2021 before regressing in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign.

In 2021, Levis threw 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with wins over LSU and Florida. In 2022, with a new offensive coordinator, a dreadful offensive line and a nagging toe injury, Levis threw 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a loss to Vanderbilt.

"We can be transparent. Kentucky was a much different football team in 2021 than they were in 2022," Vrabel said. "If we don’t protect him better than what it was, it’s probably going to look the same. Just like it is for any quarterback."

So Levis can be his best if the Titans protect him. But that's theoretically true of any quarterback. Giving Levis time is a necessity. But it still doesn't reveal how the Titans will use him or how he'll need to improve.

To be fair, Vrabel talked about watching tape with Levis and being satisfied with the quarterback's analyses of why he made mistakes. They broke down red zone throws and third down decisions, talked through his interceptions, talked through his shortsighted choices.

The Titans drafted him. They traded up for him. The answers he gave were satisfactory to the people who mattered.

"We try to look at the really good exposures," Vrabel said. "The great performances. We try to look at them what they look like at their worst and then just try to pull the curtain and see what it looks like. There were some really impressive performances against some really good defenses in the SEC. Now there are some decisions that have to be better. You can’t put the ball in harm’s way no matter who you’re playing."

But quarterback schmaurterback, right? As long as Derrick Henry is in the Titans' backfield, this offense will get to function like a time machine to when running backs ruled the league.

And yet ... like Tannehill, Henry's contract expires after the 2023 season. Even if Henry returns beyond next season, he's a running back approaching 30. No team has won a Super Bowl with a 30-year-old feature back since the 2004 New England Patriots, a team that, crucially, had Tom Brady at quarterback.

It's hard to envision Henry being a 30-touches-a-game guy too much longer. And running back Tyjae Spears, whom the Titans picked in the third round Friday, only averaged 18 touches a game last year at Tulane. Either Henry will defy all known precedent about the NFL lifecycle, a possibility, or something has to change, a likelier possibility.

There's also the issue of who the quarterback is going to throw to. Three rounds in, the Titans haven't picked a receiver. As constructed the receiving corps is built around 2022 draft picks Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, two players who were limited by injuries as rookies; free agent signing Chris Moore, a 30-year-old journeyman; and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, heading into his fourth year as a Titan without having put together a 500-yard season.

"Rolling the dice and playing the board. That's what we're doing," Carthon said about not picking a receiver. "We're going to pick the best available player in the fifth round. We hope that it's a receiver because we're going to continue to address our needs. If we take a receiver in the fifth round, it's a player we feel can contribute to our team."

But leave all this aside. If Levis reaches his potential and lives up to the comparisons he's drawn to Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford (from those other than Carthon), landing a quarterback of that caliber in the second round is a monumental steal. Giving up a 2024 third round pick and moving back nine picks to bet on that potential isn't that big of a sacrifice.

But Levis has to become the best Levis. That's a big ask for a player who threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games against SEC competition.

He's inconsistent. He's erratic. He's turnover prone.

He's built like a Greek statue though, and he has a cannon for an arm. He's accustomed to playing in pro-style offenses and has the athleticism to run over and past defenders.

But he's never put it all together for an extended period of time.

If he figures it out, the Titans have a quarterback.

If not, the Titans are stuck with a Levis who never truly became himself.

