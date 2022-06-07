Tennessee Titans’ 7 toughest games on the 2022 schedule

The Tennessee Titans will likely enter the 2022 season as favorites to win the AFC South division for the third consecutive season, a feat that has never been accomplished in the team’s storied history.

Despite enduring a record number of injuries, head coach Mike Vrabel’s ballclub went 12-5 in 2021, en route to securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Titans will open the season at home on September 11 against the New York Giants, a game that Tennessee is favored to win. However, the Titans’ 2022 schedule is littered with difficult games.

Their strength of schedule ranked No. 19 out of all teams in the National Football League, with No. 1 being the easiest and No. 32 being the hardest.

After Week 1, the Titans will travel to Buffalo for a rematch with the Bills, which is where we’ll begin our toughest games of 2022.

Week 2 at Buffalo

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

After last year’s thrilling, back-and-forth 34-31 game in Nashville, the Titans and Bills will square off in Buffalo on “Monday Night Football” in 2022. The game will serve as an early litmus test for both teams.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved each year in the league. Last year, he threw for 4,407 passing yards and a 36-to-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The former seventh overall pick in 2018 has played better on the road than at home in four seasons as the Buffalo signal-caller.

The Bills’ key offseason moves include linebacker Von Miller, tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, and running back Duke Johnson.

Buffalo has won the AFC East the last two years, but lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs in both seasons. They look poised to get over the hump in 2022.

Week 4 at Indianapolis

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Another early-season test in the schedule, the Titans travel to Indianapolis for an AFC South division rivalry game. Tennessee has taken four out of the last five matchups against the Colts, including a 34-31 overtime win in Indy on Halloween in 2021.

Derrick Henry didn’t play another regular-season game following that one. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor literally carried the team on his back, racking up 1,162 rushing yards the rest of the way.

The Colts upgraded the quarterback position, acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, who failed to reach the 4,000-yard mark in 2021 for the first time since 2010.

While there are plenty of questions marks for the Colts in their receiving corps., Indy’s defense figures to be improved with the additions of EDGE Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Week 9 at Kansas City

AP Photo/James Kenney

The Titans dominated the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium, 27-3, in Week 7 last year and held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes without a touchdown pass for the first time in more than two seasons.

Kansas City likely has this game circled on their calendar with a matchup in the City of Fountains in Week 9.

No longer having wide receiver Tyreek Hill as a weapon, Mahomes will look to develop chemistry with speedsters Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

In his career, Mahomes is 24-6 at Arrowhead Stadium, but he’s 0-2 against the Titans at home. Can Tennessee make it 0-3?

Week 11 at Green Bay

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans were embarrassed 40-14 in their last trip to Green Bay. If you haven’t picked up on the theme yet, Tennessee’s road schedule will ultimately determine if they can secure a third consecutive playoff spot.

The Packers still have quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is 2-2 lifetime against the Titans. In 106 career games at Lambeau Field, the 38-year-old is 86-19-1, and sports a 109 passer rating.

Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Packers lack proven talent to replace him. Green Bay drafted wide receiver Christian Watson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but the early reports indicate that the rookie is struggling with drops in OTAs.

The Titans will play this game on “Thursday Night Football” just four days after hosting Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, making it more difficult.

Week 12 vs Cincinnati

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

The Titans will have an extended week to prepare for the team that prematurely ended their 2021 season.

The Bengals look to be a major factor in the AFC for the foreseeable future with the emergence of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Pure speculation on my part, but I bet that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has this game circled.

He threw three backbreaking interceptions against Cincy in the playoffs and the Titans lost despite Tennessee sacking Burrow nine times.

After defeating the Titans, the Bengals went on to beat the Chiefs and play in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati has won four of the last five matchups against Tennessee. The Titans will look to put a stop to that in what could be another playoff preview.

Week 13 at Philadelphia

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Weeks 11 through 13 look to be the most treacherous portion of the Titans’ schedule, culminating with a visit to Lincoln Financial Field to face former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.

This matchup has the makings of a revenge game similar to when the Titans visited Corey Davis and the New York Jets last year. Tennessee lost to a previously winless Jets squad with the help of Davis, who had four receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans have won the last five out of six matchups, but the Eagles won 43-24 in the previous matchup in Philadelphia in 2014.

Week 15 at Chargers

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Late in the schedule, the Titans will be tasked with limiting one of the best young quarterbacks in the National Football League. Justin Herbert has never faced Tennessee in his career, but he was just one of two quarterbacks to throw for at least 5,000 yards in 2021.

Despite a 9-8 record, Herbert has played well at SoFi Stadium, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and posting a 34-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Titans will need a solid game plan to account for running back Austin Ekeler and receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Herbert can also pick up first downs and then some with his feet, rushing for 364 yards in 2021.

Dating back to 1993, the Titans haven’t had much luck playing the Chargers, dropping 11-of-13 contests over that span. The last time that Tennessee won on the road against the Bolts was in 1990 when the Titans were the Houston Oilers and the Chargers were still in San Diego.

The last time these two teams got together in 2019, Jeffery Simmons made his NFL debut, playing a major role in the Titans’ game-saving goal-line stand.

