Tennessee Titans 7-round mock draft: Taking a CB in Round 1

It’s been a wild start to the week that precedes free agency. On the heels of releasing veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries, general manager Jon Robinson made back-to-back moves on Tuesday and Wednesday that have greatly altered the state of the team’s secondary.

Much to the chagrin of an expert Titans analyst that I am close with (me), the team announced the release of cornerback Malcolm Butler on Tuesday, despite the 31-year-old being the Titans’ best defensive player in 2020.

It makes sense; Butler was getting long in the tooth and was a cap casualty in the wake of the pandemic.

The team released safety Kenny Vaccaro on Wednesday, a move we all saw coming. The move cleared $3.9 million in cap space and gave the Titans more fluidity heading into the legal tampering period on Monday.

Assuming the Titans can bring back at least one of their key free agents — please be Corey Davis — and they bag one of the top edge rushers on the open market, the following mock would make a ton of sense for the club.

Round 1, Pick 22: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

(AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

With Butler's release, the plan is to rely on cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and second-year pro Kristian Fulton. But what if Jackson fails to perform on his fifth-year option? The Titans must plan for the future, and it starts with South Carolina's Jaycee Horn. The son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Joe Horn, is sticky in coverage and aggressive at the catch point. He could use improvement as a tackler, but he plays with an undeniable swagger.

Round 2, Pick 53: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

If the Titans pull this off, it would be a major coup. But, crazier things have happened (see: A.J. Brown). Not to mention, in 2020, Kristian Fulton was projected as a first-rounder by multiple draft pundits, and he ended up sliding to the Titans in the second. Elijah Moore would be the second Ole Miss Rebel wide receiver to join the two-tone blue since 2019. Moore projects in the slot, where his shiftiness would be utilized to move the chains. But, don't get it twisted; Moore is a threat to take it to the house any time his hands touch the pigskin.

Round 3, Pick 85: EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

After earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year honors at Temple University in 2019, Roche transferred to Miami for his senior season. While Roche's production took a dip in his one season at Miami, he proved that he is a true technician at the position, even against high-level talent in the ACC. Roche is a polished outside linebacker prospect that could come in and rush the passer situationally and potentially turn into a starter for the Titans in the years to come.

Round 3, Pick 100 (comp pick): DL Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Big fella, welcome to the squad... I hope. Former LSU Tiger defensive lineman, Tyler Shelvin, is a gigantic human. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 362 pounds, Shelvin would be a load to move in the interior of the Titans' defense. Shelvin would provide the Titans a solid nose tackle next to Jeffery Simmons, who would eat up double-team blocks. His skills don't end with being large — Shelvin is technical with his hands and knows how to finish.

Round 4, Pick 126: S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With Wednesday's release of former Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, depth at the position is slim. Behind Kevin Byard and third-year pro Amani Hooker — who will step into Vaccaro's role rather seamlessly — the Titans have Dane Cruikshank and Joshua Kalu, and both are valuable in their own regard on special teams. Pittsburgh safety, Paris Ford, would give the team more depth and would offer a third safety that wouldn't be a liability in coverage. Essentially, Ford would come in and take Hooker's role, albeit without as much upside as Hooker possessed coming into the league. Ford is physical and plays football with passion — just how we like it.

Round 5, Pick 166: WR Marlon Williams, UCF

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another physical wide receiver built like a running back with YAC (yards after catch) capabilities? Sign Jon Robinson up. Wide receiver Marlon Williams checks those boxes, and last time I checked, the Titans were successful dipping their toes into the University of Central Florida draft pool. Here's to hoping Jonnu Smith signs an extension! Williams has almost every trait you look for in a young wide receiver, despite an underdeveloped route tree. Strong hands, fierce competitor, YAC monster. Sounds like another Titans receiver I know; in fact, they're almost identical physically.

Round 6, Pick 184: IOL Drake Jackson, Kentucky

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Drafting Drake Jackson with the first pick of the sixth round makes a lot of sense for the Titans. With an aging combo at left guard and center (Rodger Saffold and Ben Jones, respectively), the Titans need to develop some talent for the future. Jackson has nimble feet and is plenty savvy to play at the NFL level. The question is, can offensive line coach, Keith Carter, turn him into a future starter?

Round 6, Pick 213: LB Grant Stuard, Houston

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If inside linebacker Jayon Brown walks in free agency, the Titans will need to fill the void left behind by David Long as he steps into a starting role in Shane Bowen's defense. Enter Houston linebacker Grant Stuard, who might be limited in coverage and likely won't develop into an every-down defender but has a definite nose for the football. Stuard is a lot like Long in his ability to sniff out the run, and he plays with an extremely high motor. Stuard will give 110 percent on every early down in which he sees a snap, and I'm here for it.

Round 7, Pick 254 (via Dolphins): CB Rachad Wildgoose Jr., Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

At this point in the seventh round, I'm on a Wildgoose chase. I couldn't help myself. Wisconsin cornerback, Rachad Wildgoose Jr., is a versatile corner who has spent time at nickelback and safety during his collegiate career. Wildgoose Jr. would provide competition and depth at cornerback alongside the likes of 2020 seventh-round pick, Chris Jackson.

