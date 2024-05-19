Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule: Downloadable wallpapers

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 schedule has been released, and as is the case every year, we’ve got a few downloadable wallpapers for you to enjoy, thanks to our amazing graphics department.

The wallpapers display the dates and times of every single Titans game, week-by-week, and include quarterback Will Levis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, and wide receivers Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins, all of whom are decked out in Houston Oilers jerseys.

Whether you need one for your mobile device or personal computer, we’ve got you covered. Depending on your device, simply right click or long press on either of the photos below to save them.

Mobile

Desktop

The Titans’ schedule consists of a Week 5 bye and there is only one primetime game, which comes in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Tennessee will begin its 2024 campaign against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, where they’ll not only see Caleb Williams’ regular season debut, but it will be their first meeting with Kevin Byard.

