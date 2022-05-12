Tennessee Titans 2022 schedule leaks tracker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL will reveal it’s 2022 regular season schedule on Thursday, May 12, on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET, so we won’t have to wait much longer to see the Tennessee Titans’ exact 2022 schedule.

While we don’t know exactly when their games will take place, we do know who the Titans’ opponents will be. They are as follows:

Home games: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals

Away games: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers.

We do have official confirmation of one of Tennessee’s games, as the NFL revealed the Titans would meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on “Monday Night Football” at 7.15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

But ahead of the official release, we might get some schedule leaks along the way. Follow along with this tracker for all of the latest schedule leaks (most recent leaks are at the top).

Week 1: Titans vs. Giants

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

Channel: TBA

Week 2: Titans at Bills

Syndication: The Tennessean

Date: Sept. 19

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

1

1

Recommended Stories