Tennessee Titanic sinks: Jeremy Pruitt out on Rocky Top

Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel
·1 min read

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde thank former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the three years of podcast fodder he has delivered before diving into the grossly mismanaged situation in Knoxville. Can Tennessee thread the needle of NCAA sanctions and hire a competent coach?

Dan also has a very important update on his lost bank account as well as a 2020 version of Catch Me If You Can.

