Tennessee’s all-time wide receivers selected in first round of NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is receiving a first-round projection ahead of the draft. Hyatt won Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award last season.

Hyatt would be the first Tennessee wide receiver drafted in the first round since 2013. He would also be the 12th Vols’ wide receiver drafted in the first round.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s 11 wide receivers who were selected in the first round. The Vols’ 11 wide receivers selected in the first round are listed below.

Stanley Morgan

AP Photo

(No. 25 overall by New England in 1977)

Morgan was the first wide receiver in Tennessee history selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

He finished his Vols’ career with 1,952 rushing yards, 1,075 receiving yards and 39 total touchdowns. Morgan was a two-time All-SEC selection at running back and wide receiver.

Morgan was inducted into the University of Tennessee Hall of Fame in 2000.

In the NFL, Morgan was a two-time All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times in his career. His 12 receiving touchdowns led the NFL in 1979.

Morgan was named to the Patriots’ 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams. He was also inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in 2007.

Anthony Hancock

Frank Empson / The Tennessean

(No. 11 overall by Kansas City in 1982)

Hancock was selected by Kansas City No. 11 overall in the 1982 NFL draft.

He finished his Tennessee career with 106 receptions, 1,826 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. The former Vol currently ranks No. 11 in Tennessee history for receiving yards in a career.

His defining moment came in the 1981 Garden State Bowl versus Wisconsin. Hancock finished the game with 11 receptions, 196 receiving yards and one touchdown. He still holds Tennessee’s record for most receptions in a bowl game.

Hancock played five seasons for the Chiefs before being released after the 1986 season. He ended his NFL career with 73 receptions, 1,266 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Willie Gault

News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

(No. 18 overall by Chicago in 1983)

Gault was selected by Chicago with the 18th pick of the 1983 NFL draft.

He recorded 89 receptions, 1,482 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns at Tennessee. The former Vol was named an All-American as a senior after leading Tennessee in receiving in 1982.

His 217 receiving yards against Vanderbilt in 1981 ranks fifth all-time in Tennessee history for a single-game.

Gault was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 1983 for the Bears. He led the Bears for receiving yards in Super Bowl XX, defeating New England.

He finished his NFL career with 333 receptions, 6,635 receiving yards, 44 receiving touchdowns and 1,088 kickoff return yards.

Clyde Duncan

OTD 1984: The Big Red selected @Vol_Football wide receiver Clyde Duncan with the 17th pick in the NFL draft. #RIP pic.twitter.com/eVRwsM9sT6 — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) May 1, 2022

(No. 17 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984)

Duncan was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 17th pick of the 1984 NFL draft.

Duncan had a breakout season for the Vols in 1983 after splitting time between wide receiver and defensive back in years prior. He led the team with 33 receptions for 640 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He has one of the longest touchdown receptions in school history with a 85-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt in 1983.

Duncan’s rookie year was unproductive due to a contract dispute and then a separated shoulder sidelined him for the entire 1984 season. Duncan finished his NFL career with four receptions, 39 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Tim McGee

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

(No. 21 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1986)

Tim McGee was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 21st pick of the 1986 NFL draft.

McGee ended his Tennessee career with 123 receptions for 2,042 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. All were Tennessee football career records at the time, but have since been broken.

He was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned consensus All-American honors after the 1985 season.

McGee made an immediate impact as a rookie by leading the NFL in kickoff return yards in 1986. He finished his NFL career with 321 receptions for 5,203 receiving yards, and 28 receiving touchdowns.

Anthony Miller

(No. 15 overall by San Diego in 1988)

Miller was selected by San Diego with the 15th pick in the 1988 NFL draft.

Miller started his collegiate career at Pasadena City College where he was a junior college All-American selection.

He played 17 games in two seasons for the Volunteers and totaled 47 receptions, 765 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Miller missed significant time during his senior season with a knee injury.

Miller was a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year NFL career. He finished his career with 595 receptions, 9,148 receiving yards and 63 receiving touchdowns.

Alvin Harper

Robert Johnson / The Tennessean

(No. 12 overall by Dallas in 1991)

Harper was selected by Dallas with the 12th pick in the 1991 NFL draft.

Harper made an immediate impact for the Vols, earning first-team All-SEC freshman honors in 1987. He was also a first-team All-SEC selection in 1990 as a senior.

He ended his Tennessee career with 103 receptions, 1,547 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. Harper’s 12 receptions against Washington State still ranks third all-time in Tennessee history.

Harper won two Super Bowl championships (XXVII, XXVIII) with the Cowboys. He finished his seven-year NFL career with 191 receptions, 3,473 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

Marcus Nash

© Jed Jacobsohn

(No. 30 overall by Denver in 1998)

Nash was selected by Denver with the 30th pick in the 1998 NFL draft.

Nash and Tennessee won the 1997 SEC championship with a 30-29 win against Auburn. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 1997. His 76 receptions in 1997 remains a single-season Tennessee record.

Nash ended his collegiate career with 172 receptions, 2,370 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. He still ranks third in school history for career receiving touchdowns and second for both career receptions and receiving yards.

His NFL career was short-lived, but Nash made a successful transition to the Arena Football League in 2003. He was named AFL Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-time All-Arena honors in 2004.

Donté Stallworth

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

(No. 13 overall by New Orleans in 2002)

Stallworth was selected by New Orleans with the 13th pick in the 2002 NFL draft.

Stallworth earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2001 after helping the Vols win the SEC East division title. His 10 receiving touchdowns in 2001 ranks seventh in school history for a single-season.

He played three seasons for the Vols and ended his career with 99 receptions, 1,747 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Stallworth is the only player in school history to have multiple games with three or more receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Stallworth recorded eight receiving touchdowns in 2002, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.

He ended his 10-year NFL career with 321 receptions, 4,837 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns.

Robert Meachem

Charles Small-USA TODAY Sports

(No. 27 overall by New Orleans in 2007)

Meachem was selected by New Orleans with the 27th pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

Meachem’s 2006 season remains one of the most historic seasons in Tennessee history. He finished the season with 71 receptions, 1,298 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

His 1,298 receiving yards remains a single-season Tennessee record. He was a consensus first-team All-American selection and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2006.

Meachem ranks eighth all-time for career receptions, fifth for career receiving yards and ninth for career receiving touchdowns.

Meachem was an integral piece for the Saints in 2009, winning Super Bowl XLIV against Indianapolis. He finished his NFL career with 178 receptions, 2,914 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns.

Cordarrelle Patterson

Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

(No. 29 overall by Minnesota in 2013)

Patterson was selected by Minnesota with the 29th pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

Patterson started his career at Hutchinson Community College, earning junior college All-American honors in back-to-back seasons. He was also named the Jayhawk Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2011.

He played one season for the Vols, playing multiple positions throughout the 2012 campaign. He recorded 778 receiving yards, 308 rushing yards, 772 return yards and 10 total touchdowns in 2012.

Patterson earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2012. His 219 receiving yards against Troy ranks fourth all-time in one game.

Patterson has earned first-team All-Pro honors four times and is a three-time second-team All-Pro selection. He won Super Bowl LIII with New England.

The former Vol was selected to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team. He currently holds the record for most career kickoff returns in NFL history.

Patterson recently signed a two-year extension with Atlanta and will enter his 11th NFL season in 2023.

