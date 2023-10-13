Tennessee’s all time results versus Texas A&M

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT and CBS will televise the matchup.

Saturday will mark the fifth time Tennessee will play the Aggies. The all time series is tied, 2-2, with Texas A&M winning the last two games.

Tennessee’s two victories were in postseason games. The Vols won the 1957 Gator Bowl, 3-0, in Jacksonville, Florida. Tennessee also won the 2005 Cotton Bowl, 38-7, in Dallas, Texas.

The two teams last met in 2020, with the Aggies claiming a 34-13 victory. In 2016, Texas A&M defeated the Vols, 45-38, in double overtime at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Tennessee’s all time results against Texas A&M:

1957: Tennessee 3, Texas A&M 0 (Gator Bowl)

2005: Tennessee 38, Texas A&M 7 (Cotton Bowl)

2016: Texas A&M 45, Tennessee 38 (2OT)

2020: Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire