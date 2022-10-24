Kick-off time, TV channel announced for LSU’s key SEC matchup vs. Alabama

Reuters

The criminal trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers right-wing militia group, and four associates over their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rhodes and his four co-defendants - Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson and Kelly Meggs - are charged with seditious conspiracy, a rarely prosecuted crime defined as attempting "to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States."