Tennessee’s all-time record against SEC teams following an open date

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU in Week 6, Vols Wire looks at UT’s all-time record versus SEC teams following an open date.

The Vols are 11-19 all time against SEC teams following an open date.

Tennessee’s record against each SEC team following an open date since 1933 are listed below. 1933 was the first football season in the SEC.

Alabama: 7-10

Arkansas: 0-1

Auburn: 4-4

Florida: 4-9

Georgia: 2-2

Kentucky: 13-1

LSU: 2-0

Mississippi State: 0-1

Missouri: 1-0

Ole Miss: 3-3

South Carolina: 5-3

Texas A&M: Never played

Vanderbilt: 2-1

