Tennessee’s all-time record against SEC teams following an open date
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally after Florida win
Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU in Week 6, Vols Wire looks at UT’s all-time record versus SEC teams following an open date.
The Vols are 11-19 all time against SEC teams following an open date.
Tennessee’s record against each SEC team following an open date since 1933 are listed below. 1933 was the first football season in the SEC.
Alabama: 7-10
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Arkansas: 0-1
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn: 4-4
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Florida: 4-9
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia: 2-2
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky: 13-1
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
LSU: 2-0
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State: 0-1
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri: 1-0
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ole Miss: 3-3
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
South Carolina: 5-3
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M: Never played
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt: 2-1
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
*Source, 2022 University of Tennessee football media guide