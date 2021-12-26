Tennessee’s all-time games against teams from Indiana

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Prior to the game, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee has fared in games against opponents from the state of Indiana.

The Vols have played 12 games against teams from Indiana in program history. Tennessee has a 7-5 record of against schools from Indiana.

Tennessee and Notre Dame have played eight times. The Vols were victorious over Notre Dame in 1979, 1991, 1999 and 2001, while the Fighting Irish prevailed in 1978, 1990, 2004 and 2005.

The Vols have played Indiana twice. Both times, Tennessee and the Hoosiers have met in bowl games.

Tennessee was victorious in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 2, 1988, defeating Indiana, 27-22.

Tennessee and Indiana met again in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2020. Tennessee defeated Indiana, 23-22.

The Vols played Purdue in the 1979 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas. The Boilermakers defeated Tennessee, 27-22.

Tennessee defeated Indiana State, 42-7, in 2017 at Neyland Stadium.