Tennessee will make its sixth all time appearance in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024 versus Iowa.

Tennessee is 4-1 in Citrus Bowl contests.

The Vols last appeared in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2002, defeating Michigan, 45-17.

Tennessee first played in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 17, 1983, defeating Maryland, 30-23.

The Vols lost to Penn State, 31-13, on Jan. 1, 1994. On New Year’s day, 1996, Tennessee defeated Ohio State, 20-14.

On Jan. 1, 1997, the Vols defeated Northwestern, 48-28.

Tennessee’s all time Citrus Bowl results:

1983: Tennessee 30, Maryland 23

1994: Penn State 31, Tennessee 13

1996: Tennessee 20, Ohio State 14

1997: Tennessee 48, Northwestern 28.

2002: Tennessee, 45, Michigan 17

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire