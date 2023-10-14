Tennessee-Texas A&M pregame social media buzz

No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will host Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday in Week 7.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Tennessee will checker Neyland Stadium orange and white for the Southeastern Conference matchup against Texas A&M.

Saturday’s contest will be the fifth all time meeting between the Vols and Aggies. The series is tied, 2-2. Tennessee and Texas A&M have played each other twice since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012.

A look at solar eclipse times for Tennessee-Texas A&M football game day

Ahead of Saturday’s kickoff at Neyland Stadium, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Back in business. Time to get ready for gameday 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8NFiOrYrxN — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 13, 2023

"In my opinion, [Eric Berry is] one of the best players to ever play in the SEC." This moment between @TimTebow and Eric Berry is everything 🧡 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Eo5p9dxhO1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 14, 2023

You heard the man 🗣️ NEYLAND LOUD!!! pic.twitter.com/lum0TGEdN6 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 14, 2023

Set for Saturday 👍 pic.twitter.com/JsNKCAgCIf — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 13, 2023

Solar eclipse times in Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas A&M game day, per @spann: Begins at 11:43 a.m. EDT

Maximum at 1:10 p.m. EDT

Ends at 2:40 p.m. EDT — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 13, 2023

VFL Eric Berry is expected to lead Vol Walk today with head coach Josh Heupel. He will be honored at halftime of Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M ahead of his College Football Hall of Fame induction in December.https://t.co/yDhZMKF2fe — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 14, 2023

Saturday on Rocky Top 🍊

‣ 9-10 #MartyandMcGee (Ayres Hall)

‣ 10-noon #SECNation (Ayres Hall)

⁃ 10:30 HC Josh Heupel LIVE on set

⁃ 11:10 HOF Eric Berry LIVE on set

‣ 3:40 p.m. @SEConCBS pic.twitter.com/9s8Atfydf8 — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) October 14, 2023

3rd & 7, down 10 with 7:54 remaining and an undefeated season on the line. Josh Heupel extends for a first down off a mesh play at Texas A&M in 2000. pic.twitter.com/cSNvdp4lq9 — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 10, 2023

Miracle in College Station: Josh Heupel's comeback win at Texas A&M https://t.co/En8vSBVVqs — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 13, 2023

“No question. … Somebody has to win the running game.” VFL @coachwvde explained on @JoshandSwain why Tennessee needs to find success on the ground vs Texas A&M. ➡️ Full segment: https://t.co/0cT34gta2g pic.twitter.com/vCTduVlCps — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) October 14, 2023

A look at Robert Neyland's ties to Tennessee, Texas A&M https://t.co/7linsrV0Dg — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 14, 2023

CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY CHECKER DAY (https://t.co/stRYtjaWjY) — CheckerNeyland (@CheckerNeyland) October 14, 2023

Sinan the Squirrel even has a @Vol_Football helmet 🐿️🤣 pic.twitter.com/lszaF9NED7 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 14, 2023

