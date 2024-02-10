Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball score predictions

Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4 SEC) will host No. 6 Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Tipoff between the Vols and Aggies is slated for 8 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPN. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus Texas A&M, 11-7. The Aggies have a one-game winning streak in the series.

Ahead of the Southeastern Conference matchup, Vols Wire provides score predictions.

Tennessee-Texas A&M score predictions

Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 74, Texas A&M 67

Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 81, Texas A&M 68

looks like there’s a gameday round these parts. pic.twitter.com/u3qebQWMbG — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 10, 2024

