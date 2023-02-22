Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball postgame social media buzz

Zach McKinnell
No. 25 Texas A&M (21-7, 13-2 SEC) defeated No. 13 Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC), 68-63, Tuesday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Santiago Vescovi was a top performer for the Vols with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Zakai Zeigler also scored 14 points, while Oliver Nkamhoua finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Aggies consistently went to the free throw line Tuesday. Texas A&M attempted 34 free-throw attempts compared to 14 attempts by the Volunteers.

The Volunteers have lost four of its last five games this season. Tennessee’s lone win in the stretch was against No. 1 Alabama on Feb. 15.

Following Tennessee’s loss to Texas A&M, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Texas A&M postgame social media buzz is listed below.

