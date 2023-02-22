Tennessee-Texas A&M basketball postgame social media buzz

No. 25 Texas A&M (21-7, 13-2 SEC) defeated No. 13 Tennessee (20-8, 9-6 SEC), 68-63, Tuesday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Santiago Vescovi was a top performer for the Vols with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Zakai Zeigler also scored 14 points, while Oliver Nkamhoua finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Aggies consistently went to the free throw line Tuesday. Texas A&M attempted 34 free-throw attempts compared to 14 attempts by the Volunteers.

The Volunteers have lost four of its last five games this season. Tennessee’s lone win in the stretch was against No. 1 Alabama on Feb. 15.

Following Tennessee’s loss to Texas A&M, Vols Wire looks at the postgame social media buzz. Tennessee-Texas A&M postgame social media buzz is listed below.

📊 FINAL NUMBERS 📊 VESCOVI – 14p / 10r / 7a / 3s

ZEIGLER – 14p / 4a

NKAMHOUA – 13p / 4r

AWAKA – 10p / 7r

AIDOO – 6p / 5r / 2b

MASHACK – 3p / 4a

KEY – 3p pic.twitter.com/3sDXbuM9Fr — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 22, 2023

GIG 'EM 👍 @aggiembk gets the tough win over No. 11 Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/l1i4lvpAJr — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 22, 2023

AGGIES HANG ON 👀 No. 25 Texas A&M shuts the door on No. 11 Tennessee late to get a big win in College Station 👏 pic.twitter.com/rhCMHOOu9J — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 22, 2023

🚨UPSET IN COLLEGE STATION🚨@aggiembk is still in the hunt for a regular season title after a 68-63 win over #11 Tennessee! #SECMBB pic.twitter.com/MbqVAD1dtR — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 22, 2023

Tennessee has now lost 5/7 games. They’re 20-8 & ranked 11th in the AP Poll. They were 18-3 & ranked as high as #4 this season. What’s going on in Knoxville?? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ETWpHRhEHM — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 22, 2023

No. 25 Texas A&M knocks off No. 11 Tennessee, 68-63 🔥 Wade Taylor IV: 25 PTS, 4 STL Julius Marble: 21 PTS, 9 REB (via @aggiembk) pic.twitter.com/JuJEtF4iLS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2023

SWAT + SCORE Vols hanging around 📺 ESPN

📲 https://t.co/lKNOefw1Pj pic.twitter.com/80lWcN1yHq — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire