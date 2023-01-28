Tennessee-Texas basketball pregame social media buzz

Dan Harralson
·3 min read

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns is slated for 6 p.m. EST. The game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

How to watch the Tennessee-Texas basketball game

ESPN’s “College GameDay” Covered by State Farm will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena between 11 a.m.-noon EST.

Texas defeated Tennessee, 52-51, on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Vols enter Saturday’s contest with a three-game win-streak, while Texas has won two consecutive games.

Ahead of Saturday’s top-10 matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee-Texas pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

