Tennessee-Texas basketball pregame social media buzz
No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns is slated for 6 p.m. EST. The game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
How to watch the Tennessee-Texas basketball game
ESPN’s “College GameDay” Covered by State Farm will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena between 11 a.m.-noon EST.
Texas defeated Tennessee, 52-51, on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
The Vols enter Saturday’s contest with a three-game win-streak, while Texas has won two consecutive games.
Ahead of Saturday’s top-10 matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee-Texas pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.
Tennessee is the only school to have hosted ESPN College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.@Vol_Football – 11x@Vol_Hoops – 3x (after Saturday)@LadyVol_Hoops – 2x (after Thursday) pic.twitter.com/Gy8RqAHHN2
— Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 21, 2023
No. 10 Texas travels to Knoxville to play No. 4 Tennessee tonight.
The Longhorns are 4-5 all-time on the road in AP Top-10 matchups, and will look to join Wake Forest (9-9) and LSU (3-2) as the only teams to be .500 or better in such games (min. 5 games). pic.twitter.com/Bcz2FvnYcQ
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2023
Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 @Vol_Hoops and No. 10 Texas is just the second men’s top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena.
In the only previous top-10 matchup, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky on March 2, 2019, 71-52. pic.twitter.com/qeriAsJthl
— Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 27, 2023
🚨 NET UPDATE
1. Houston
2. Tennessee
3. Alabama
4. Purdue
5. UCLA
6. Saint Mary’s
7. UConn
8. Texas
9. Iowa State
10. Kansas
Rankings updated daily 👉 https://t.co/OyZxiM5Rsm pic.twitter.com/eIW9vjrGWc
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2023
