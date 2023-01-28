Tennessee-Texas basketball pregame social media buzz

No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns is slated for 6 p.m. EST. The game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

How to watch the Tennessee-Texas basketball game

ESPN’s “College GameDay” Covered by State Farm will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena between 11 a.m.-noon EST.

Texas defeated Tennessee, 52-51, on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Vols enter Saturday’s contest with a three-game win-streak, while Texas has won two consecutive games.

Ahead of Saturday’s top-10 matchup at Thompson-Boling Arena, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee-Texas pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz is listed below.

Knoxville is bringing the energy this AM 🙌 📺 Tune into the show at 11 AM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/V4YbhQSzHw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 28, 2023

gameday gameday gameday gameday junior double triple gameday pic.twitter.com/wGZKlbLlPh — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 28, 2023

Tennessee is the only school to have hosted ESPN College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.@Vol_Football – 11x@Vol_Hoops – 3x (after Saturday)@LadyVol_Hoops – 2x (after Thursday) pic.twitter.com/Gy8RqAHHN2 — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 21, 2023

new unis mean new wallpapers pic.twitter.com/EDuMMPB2tH — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 27, 2023

how it's going down tomorrow More info » https://t.co/N6JCzis9MC pic.twitter.com/mofO0Mz4Vq — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 27, 2023

something in the (burnt) orange 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dJOMNB14mT — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) January 28, 2023

No. 10 Texas travels to Knoxville to play No. 4 Tennessee tonight. The Longhorns are 4-5 all-time on the road in AP Top-10 matchups, and will look to join Wake Forest (9-9) and LSU (3-2) as the only teams to be .500 or better in such games (min. 5 games). pic.twitter.com/Bcz2FvnYcQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2023

Saturday’s matchup between No. 4 @Vol_Hoops and No. 10 Texas is just the second men’s top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena. In the only previous top-10 matchup, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky on March 2, 2019, 71-52. pic.twitter.com/qeriAsJthl — Tennessee Stats & Info (@Vol_Stats) January 27, 2023

🚨 NET UPDATE 1. Houston

2. Tennessee

3. Alabama

4. Purdue

5. UCLA

6. Saint Mary’s

7. UConn

8. Texas

9. Iowa State

10. Kansas Rankings updated daily 👉 https://t.co/OyZxiM5Rsm pic.twitter.com/eIW9vjrGWc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 27, 2023

How to watch the Tennessee-Texas basketball game. https://t.co/OcKPtJqTUs — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) January 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire