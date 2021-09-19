Tennessee-Tennessee Tech: Game balls

Tennessee (2-1) defeated Tennessee Tech (0-3), 56-0, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Following Tennessee’s win against Tennessee Tech, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game against Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

17-of-25, 199 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 64 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Defense: Jaylen McCollough

Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) on the Vol Walk before the start of the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Two tackles, one interception, two pass breakups

Special teams: Chase McGrath

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire