Tennessee-Tennessee Tech basketball score predictions

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

No. 10 Tennessee (0-0) will tip off its 2023-24 basketball season on Monday.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols will host Tennessee Tech (0-0) at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee leads the all time series versus the Golden Eagles, 27-1.

Ahead of Tennessee’s season-opening contest, Vols Wire provides score predictions.

Tennessee-Tennessee Tech basketball score predictions:

  • Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 54

  • Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 85, Tennessee Tech 56

