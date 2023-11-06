Tennessee-Tennessee Tech basketball score predictions
No. 10 Tennessee (0-0) will tip off its 2023-24 basketball season on Monday.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Vols will host Tennessee Tech (0-0) at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.
Tennessee leads the all time series versus the Golden Eagles, 27-1.
Ahead of Tennessee’s season-opening contest, Vols Wire provides score predictions.
Tennessee-Tennessee Tech basketball score predictions:
Dan Harralson (Vols Wire): Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 54
Ken Lay (Vols Wire): Tennessee 85, Tennessee Tech 56
