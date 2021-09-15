Tennessee Tech releases depth chart ahead of playing Vols
Tennessee Tech (0-2) will play Tennessee (1-1) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will broadcast the matchup.
The meeting between the two in-state schools is the seventh all-time. Tennessee and the Golden Eagles played from 1947-51 and in 2016.
The Vols are 6-0 all-time against Tennessee Tech.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Tennessee Tech released its depth chart.
