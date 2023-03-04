Tennessee target Juke Harris sets commitment date

Four-star guard Juke Harris will announce his college commitment on March 24.

Harris is choosing between six schools, including Tennessee, Miami, LSU, Kansas, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. He announced his top-six schools in January.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard is from Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Harris is the No. 44 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a junior, Harris averaged 29.2 points per game and set a new county record for points scored in a season. He scored over 1,500 career points during his first three seasons.

He officially visited Tennessee on Oct. 15, 2022.

More Recruiting!

Nation's No. 1 prospect Dylan Stewart schedules visit to Tennessee Freshman All-American Shaun Scott discusses offer from Vols Tennessee offers 4-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman 5-star offensive tackle Mason Short schedules visit to Tennessee 4-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal schedules visit to Tennessee

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire