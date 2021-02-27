Tennessee takes on Cooper-less Auburn

Tennessee (-7.5) at Auburn

Auburn is without Sharife Cooper for the remainder of the season, and with the Tigers facing a postseason ban, they have nothing to play for. That was evident in their previous outing with Florida as the Gators handled them accordingly, winning 74-57.

Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with a 9-6 mark with a realistic chance to jump to No. 3 with this Auburn game and a Florida meeting with the Gators. Florida meets with Kentucky today and is one game ahead of Tennesee in the standings. This is a crucial game for the Vols and a must-win for them to jump the Gators.

Auburn shot 7-of-31 from deep (22.6%) versus Florida without Cooper and Tennessee limits opponents to 31.4% from deep on the season (81st). Tennessee limited Ole Miss to 3-of-12 (25%) from deep, LSU to 7-of-21 (33.3%) and Vanderbilt to 13-of-33 (39.4%) in their last three road games for a 34.8% overall. If Auburn is not hitting the three-ball, similar to their Florida outing, it could be a long game for the Tigers versus this Vols defense.

The Tigers have allowed 74, 82 and 104 points in the last three games, losing all three. The Tigers also allowed 82 or more points in five-of-seven conference home games. Tennessee has scored 68 (Texas A&M), 70 (Vanderbilt), 73 (Missouri) and 82 (Kentucky) in road wins this season.

Auburn ranks eighth or worse in two-point defense, three-point defense, defensive efficiency and defensive effective field goal percentage. Tennessee has averaged 1.00 point per possession or better in two of the last three road games and should not face too many defensive issues with this Auburn squad.

Tennessee held Auburn to 63, 64 and 66 points in the last three meetings with Auburn. Without Cooper, I expect Auburn's offense to be hard to come by against this stingy Vols defense. One of NBC's worst trend in this matchup is Auburn ATS following a loss. The Tigers are 7-16-2 ATS (30.4%) in its last 25 games following an ATS loss.

Jaden Springer scored 20 and Victor Bailey 21 in their last outing. Yves Pons was the only other player in double-figures (10), but I expect that to change in this outing. Back the Vols to continue their last season climb and attempt to get hot again as Auburn is not a formidable opponent to step in front of Tennessee with two games remaining on their SEC schedule. I will buy the half-point on DraftKings for -7 (-120) to avoid being hooked, but like the chances the Vols win by double-digits.

Game Pick: Tennessee -7 (1u)

Creighton (-5) at Xavier

Xavier has not looked ready for March basketball since returning from their two-week hiatus. Since Feb. 13, Xavier has lost three of the last four games overall, beating Butler (63-51) and losing to UConn (80-72), St. John's (93-84) and Providence (83-68).

Creighton enters this matchup second in the Big East with a 13-4 (76.5%) record, behind Villanova's 10-2 (83.3%) conference record. On the road, Creighton is 7-2 SU (77.7%) and won their last four. They have failed to cover in two of the last four road games, falling short by three or fewer points in both of them.

Creighton ranks top four in two-point and three-point offense and defense in the Big East. The Blue Jays also rank top two in offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency, plus effective field goal percentage. Xavier struggles from three and defending the triple, ranking eighth or worse in both categories, offensive and defensive efficiency, and effective field goal percentage on both sides.

The Blue Jays should be a mismatch problem for Xavier and the only factor the Musketeers have going for them is senior night. Paul Scruggs and three others will be honored. Scruggs averages 13.9 points (2nd) and 6.2 assists (1st), both career-highs.

Xavier has lacked the last four games defensively, worsening in opponent points per possession and field goal percentage. Xavier allowed three of the four teams to post 45% or better from the two. Creighton leads the conference with 56.8% from inside the three. The Blue Jays have shot 53.7% or better from two in the last four games and 35% or more from deep.

In their home losses, Xavier has allowed 80 and 85 points this season. In four-of-five losses this season, the Musketeers have allowed 80 or more points. Xavier has a chance at victory here, but I like Creighton to run up the score and get the victory. Creighton has won three straight meetings versus Xavier and scored 66, 77 and 77 points in those games. The game total has also gone Under 148.5 in the last seven meetings between the two.

NBC Edge's Top Trend points to the Blue Jays ATS. Creighton is 11-1 ATS (91.7%) in its last 12 games against teams with a winning ML record and a winning ATS record versus Big East Conference teams. For Xavier, the Over is 10-2 (83.3%) in their last 12 games against teams with a winning ML record coming off a rest day. I like Creighton to get the outright win here and I will parlay them with Tennessee ML over Auburn in what should be an easier win for the Vols.

Game Pick: Tennesee ML and Creighton ML Parlay (1u)