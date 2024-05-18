Tennessee sweeps South Carolina, wins SEC regular-season championship

No. 1 Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) defeated No. 23 South Carolina (33-21, 13-17 SEC), 4-1, on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Saturday’s contest was the regular-season finale between the Vols and Gamecocks. Tennessee completed a series sweep against South Carolina.

The Vols won a share of the 2024 SEC regular-season championship with Kentucky.

Zander Sechrist started for Tennessee and pitched six innings. He recorded four strikeouts and did not allow a walk. Sechrist totaled 65 pitches, including 47 strikes, against 19 batters.

Tennessee recorded nine hits in Saturday’s series finale.

Tennessee will next play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The SEC Tournament will be held May 21-26 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee won the 2022 SEC Tournament championship.

