Tennessee State University Unveils First Hockey Team Jersey As First HBCU Team | Photo: Evan Frost via Getty Images

A new team jersey is officially in the hands of the Tennessee State University men’s hockey team on June 21. The new HBCU team jersey announcement occurred during TSU’s 67th National Alumni Association Convention. According to the NHL, the team will wear them for the entire 2025-26 season.

Head Coach Duante’ Abercrombie @blkhky unveiled our 2025-26 home jerseys during the Roar City panel at the 67th TSUNAA Convention on campus. pic.twitter.com/mxk2MzDJCg — Tennessee State Hockey (@TSUTigersHockey) June 21, 2024

In social media posts, TSU Coach Duanté Abercrombie is seen holding a jersey while simultaneously wearing one. The team design includes royal blue with red and white stripes across the sleeves and bottom. Additionally, it has a Tiger face logo on the front and a lowercase “tsu” on each arm.

TSU made history in 2023 when it announced plans to start an HBCU ice hockey program — partnering with the NHL and NHLPA to bring hockey to a collegiate level.

“Tennessee State University, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and the Nashville Predators, invites members of the media to a press conference at Bridgestone Arena to announce a significant milestone: TSU’s groundbreaking initiative as the first Historically Black college and university (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey at the collegiate level,” per MSN.

In 2024, TSU named Abercrombie the head coach of its inaugural ice hockey team.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on building this program,” Abercrombie said in a press release. “I firmly believe that one day, TSU will be recognized not only as a powerhouse on the ice but also as a program whose student-athletes leave a profound legacy on the world, enriched by the lessons learned at TSU.”

Per the NHL, Abercrombie previously coached at Stevenson University and for the Washington Little Capitals. His past associate and guest coaching experience includes the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Arizona Coyotes.

After the launch of the new TSU jersey, Abercrombie is on the road recruiting more players. His tour includes a stop in Toronto at the annual Black Hockey Summit, according to NHL. The Summit is hosted by Hockey Equality, a nonprofit organization led by retired NHL forward Anthony Stewart.