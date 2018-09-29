Tennessee State LB Christion Abercrombie suffered head injury, transported to hospital in Vanderbilt loss

Tennessee state coach Rod Reed during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie suffered a head injury on Saturday late in the second quarter of the Tigers matchup against Vanderbilt and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

Abercrombie, a redshirt junior, was believed to have sustained the injury at some point in the second quarter, though Tigers coach Rod Reed wasn’t positive when it happened.

“It was right before half,” Reed told the Tennessean. “He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there.”

Per the report, Abercrombie was administered oxygen on the sideline in the second quarter before being taken away on a stretcher to the hospital around halftime.

The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore recorded five tackles in the game. Vanderbilt held on to beat the Tigers 31-27.

The two teams met at midfield after the game to pray for Abercrombie.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee State met at the 50 yard line after the game to pray for injured player Christian Abercrombie @VandyFootball @tsu_football @KySportsRadio pic.twitter.com/lS7cp2J8m4 — Jeremy Buchanan (@jeremyrbuchanan) September 29, 2018





“We just all came up to say a prayer for that young man, his family and his football team,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said after the game. “At the end of the day, I’m a football coach coaching a team and coaching a game. But football is what we do, not who we are.

“I know what it is to be a coach. I know what it is to have a player whose injured. At the end of the day, when serious injuries happen, football becomes secondary.”

Abercrombie is in his first year with the Tigers after spending his first two seasons at Illinois.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

