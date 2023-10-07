Tennessee State football vs. Kennesaw State: Live score updates

Tennessee State will play its second straight road game, stepping out of the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference to face Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

It will mark the first-ever game between the two FCS teams. Kennesaw State will join the FBS in 2024.

TSU (2-2, 1-1) is coming off a 20-10 loss at UT Martin while Kennesaw State (1-4) has lost its past four games: at Chattanooga 27-20; against Furman 31-28; at Tennessee Tech 17-7; and at Charleston Southern 13-10.

TSU coach Eddie George announced earlier this week that Draylen Ellis will start at quarterback for the second consecutive game. Ellis replaced Deveon Bryant in the second half against Gardner-Webb after Bryant suffered an ankle injury. Ellis led TSU to a 27-25 win and retained the starting job against UT Martin even after Bryant was able to return to practice.

George said there was a possibility both quarterbacks would play Saturday.

TSU is expected to be without running back Jalen Rouse, who left the game against UT Martin with a foot injury. Rouse is TSU's leading rusher, with 194 yards on 53 carries and one touchdown. If he is unable to play, he will be replaced by Jordan Gant, who has rushed for 73 yards on 28 carries and one touchdown.

Tennessee State at Kennesaw State game time, TV channel

∙ Kickoff: 2 p.m. (CT)

∙ TV: ESPN+

Check back for score updates as Tennessee State faces Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football live score updates vs. Kennesaw State