Tennessee State football Terrell Allen named Big South/OVC defensive player of the year
Tennessee State football defensive end Terrell Allen was named the defensive player of the year Tuesday in the inaugural Big South/Ohio Valley Conference season.
Allen, a senior transfer from Austin Peay, led the FCS in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (28) and tied for first in forced fumbles (5) with Drake's Finn Claypool.
Allen was also named a finalist Tuesday for the Buck Buchanan Ward, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.
Junior linebacker Monroe Beard III, who led the conference in tackles (95) despite missing the last two games, joined Allen on the first team defense. TSU junior kicker James Lowery, who made 12-of-15 field goals, also made the first team as a specialist.
TSU defensive end Eriq George, the son of Tigers coach Eddie George and a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout, was the co-defensive freshman of the year along with Robert Morris defensive back Jermarian Jackson. Eriq George recorded 25 tackles, six for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Allen, Beard, Lowery and George led the Tigers to a 6-5 record, their first winning mark since 2017.
Bryant junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was the offensive Player of the year and UT Martin sophomore punter/kicker Aidan Laros was the special teams player of the year.
Eastern Illinois coach Chris Wilkerson, who led the Panthers to an 8-3 record, was the coach of the year.
The awards were voted on by the league's head coaches and communications directors.
Tennessee Tech defensive back Tim Coutras, a former Nolensville star who transferred from Liberty, made the all-defense first team along with Golden Eagles lineman Daniel Rickertt, who also played at Nolensville.
Coutras tied with Eastern Illinois' Blake Ruffin as the conference's interceptions leader with four and also recorded 55 tackles. Rickertt had 49 tackles, nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.
First Team Offense
QB Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant
RB Sam Franklin, So., UT Martin
RB Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri
RB MJ Flowers, Fr., Eastern Illinois
WR Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri
WR Noah Robinson, Jr., Robert Morris
WR Jeff Caldwell, So., Lindenwood
WR Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois
TE Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris
OL Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin
OL Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri
OL Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois
OL Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin
OL Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin
OL Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant
First Team Defense
DL Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State
DL Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin
DL Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DL Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb
DL Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant
LB Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri
LB William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb
LB Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State
LB Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois
LB Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern
DB Blake Ruffin, R-So., Eastern Illinois
DB Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech
DB Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin
DB Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois
DB Ja’Kai Young, R-So., Gardner-Webb
First Team Specialists
PK James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State
P Aidan Laros, R-So., UT Martin
LS AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb
KR Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood
PR Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri
AP Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Second Team Offense
QB Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois
RB Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb
RB Jordan Gant, Fr., Tennessee State
RB TJ Ruff, So., Charleston Southern
WR Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant
WR Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
WR DeVonte Tanksley, Jr., UT Martin
WR Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois
TE Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant
OL Gabriel Thompson, Sr., Gardner-Webb
OL Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant
OL Darius Meeks, So., Charleston Southern
OL Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois
OL Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin
OL JaQuan Adams, Fr., Gardner-Webb
Second Team Defense
DL Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin
DL Michael Otty, So., Bryant
DL Kobe McClendon, So., Lindenwood
DL Joel Barrows, Jr., Eastern Illinois
DL Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech
LB Jaylon Sharpe, Jr., UT Martin
LB Jacquez McGowan, So., Tennessee Tech
LB Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech
LB Ethan Stuhlsatz, So., Lindenwood
LB Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb
DB Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri
DB Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant
DB Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb
DB JaMichael McGoy, R-So., UT Martin
DB Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State
Second Team Specialists
PK DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri
P Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State
LS Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State
KR Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin
AP Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSU's Terrell Allen named Big South/OVC defensive player of the year