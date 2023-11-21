Tennessee State football Terrell Allen named Big South/OVC defensive player of the year

Tennessee State football defensive end Terrell Allen was named the defensive player of the year Tuesday in the inaugural Big South/Ohio Valley Conference season.

Allen, a senior transfer from Austin Peay, led the FCS in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (28) and tied for first in forced fumbles (5) with Drake's Finn Claypool.

Allen was also named a finalist Tuesday for the Buck Buchanan Ward, which goes to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen (9) celebrates sacking Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns (4) during the first quarter of the TSU homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Junior linebacker Monroe Beard III, who led the conference in tackles (95) despite missing the last two games, joined Allen on the first team defense. TSU junior kicker James Lowery, who made 12-of-15 field goals, also made the first team as a specialist.

TSU defensive end Eriq George, the son of Tigers coach Eddie George and a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout, was the co-defensive freshman of the year along with Robert Morris defensive back Jermarian Jackson. Eriq George recorded 25 tackles, six for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Allen, Beard, Lowery and George led the Tigers to a 6-5 record, their first winning mark since 2017.

Bryant junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was the offensive Player of the year and UT Martin sophomore punter/kicker Aidan Laros was the special teams player of the year.

Eastern Illinois coach Chris Wilkerson, who led the Panthers to an 8-3 record, was the coach of the year.

The awards were voted on by the league's head coaches and communications directors.

Tennessee Tech defensive back Tim Coutras, a former Nolensville star who transferred from Liberty, made the all-defense first team along with Golden Eagles lineman Daniel Rickertt, who also played at Nolensville.

Coutras tied with Eastern Illinois' Blake Ruffin as the conference's interceptions leader with four and also recorded 55 tackles. Rickertt had 49 tackles, nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss.

First Team Offense

QB Zevi Eckhaus, Jr., Bryant

RB Sam Franklin, So., UT Martin

RB Geno Hess, Gr., Southeast Missouri

RB MJ Flowers, Fr., Eastern Illinois

WR Ryan Flournoy, Sr., Southeast Missouri

WR Noah Robinson, Jr., Robert Morris

WR Jeff Caldwell, So., Lindenwood

WR Eli Mirza, Jr., Eastern Illinois

TE Chaese Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris

OL Gavin Olson, Gr., UT Martin

OL Zack Gieg, Jr., Southeast Missouri

OL Chad Strickland, Gr., Eastern Illinois

OL Lamar Morgan, Sr., UT Martin

OL Drake Carroll, Gr., UT Martin

OL Ahmad Assad, Sr., Bryant

First Team Defense

DL Terrell Allen, Sr., Tennessee State

DL Daylan Dotson, Jr., UT Martin

DL Daniel Rickert, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DL Ty French, Sr., Gardner-Webb

DL Kenny Dyson, Sr., Bryant

LB Bryce Norman, Jr., Southeast Missouri

LB William McRainey, Gr., Gardner-Webb

LB Monroe Beard III, Jr., Tennessee State

LB Elijawah Tolbert, Jr., Eastern Illinois

LB Malik Barnes, Sr., Charleston Southern

DB Blake Ruffin, R-So., Eastern Illinois

DB Tim Coutras, Jr., Tennessee Tech

DB Oshae Baker, Jr., UT Martin

DB Russell Dandy, Gr., Eastern Illinois

DB Ja’Kai Young, R-So., Gardner-Webb

First Team Specialists

PK James Lowery, R-Jr., Tennessee State

P Aidan Laros, R-So., UT Martin

LS AJ Covan, Gr., Gardner-Webb

KR Spencer Redd, Sr., Lindenwood

PR Dalyn McDonald, Sr., Southeast Missouri

AP Jayden Brown, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Second Team Offense

QB Pierce Holley, Gr., Eastern Illinois

RB Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB Jordan Gant, Fr., Tennessee State

RB TJ Ruff, So., Charleston Southern

WR Matt Prochaska, Sr., Bryant

WR Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

WR DeVonte Tanksley, Jr., UT Martin

WR Justin Thomas, Gr., Eastern Illinois

TE Konor Lathrop, Sr., Bryant

OL Gabriel Thompson, Sr., Gardner-Webb

OL Jamichael Watts, Sr., Bryant

OL Darius Meeks, So., Charleston Southern

OL Sebastian Pares, Jr., Eastern Illinois

OL Vance Van Every, Jr., UT Martin

OL JaQuan Adams, Fr., Gardner-Webb

Second Team Defense

DL Giovanni Davis, Jr., UT Martin

DL Michael Otty, So., Bryant

DL Kobe McClendon, So., Lindenwood

DL Joel Barrows, Jr., Eastern Illinois

DL Hudson Tucker, Sr., Tennessee Tech

LB Jaylon Sharpe, Jr., UT Martin

LB Jacquez McGowan, So., Tennessee Tech

LB Aaron Swafford, Jr., Tennessee Tech

LB Ethan Stuhlsatz, So., Lindenwood

LB Brendan Jackson, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DB Lawrence Johnson, Gr., Southeast Missouri

DB Lake Ellis, Sr., Bryant

DB Jamari Brown, Gr., Gardner-Webb

DB JaMichael McGoy, R-So., UT Martin

DB Jeremiah Josephs, Gr., Tennessee State

Second Team Specialists

PK DC Pippin, Sr., Southeast Missouri

P Jackson Foster, Jr., Tennessee State

LS Carson Buchanan, Jr., Tennessee State

KR Narkel LeFlore, Jr., UT Martin

AP Anthony Frederick, Sr., Bryant

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSU's Terrell Allen named Big South/OVC defensive player of the year