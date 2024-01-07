Tennessee State football DE Terrell Allen wins Buck Buchanan award for nation's top FCS defensive player

Tennessee State football defensive end Terrell Allen won the Buck Buchanan award Saturday night, which is presented to the nation's top FCS defensive player.

Allen became the first player from TSU to win the award, which originated in 1995.

The junior who transferred from Austin Peay in 2022 beat out the other two finalists Albany linebacker Dylan Kelly and Lafayette linebacker Billy Shaeffer.

Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis (7) and defensive lineman Terrell Allen (9) celebrate after defeating Norfolk State in the TSU homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Allen led the FCS in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (25). He was TSU second-leading tackler with 65 stops and was named the Big South Ohio Valley Conference defensive player of the year and Associated Press All-American.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski won the Walter Payton award, which goes to the FCS's top offensive player.

Allen became the third player from the OVC to win the award joining Southeast Missouri linebacker Zach Hall, who won in 2018, and Jacksonville State defensive end Darius Jackson, who won in 2017.

TSU defensive coordinator Brandon Fisher accompanying Allen to the FCS national awards banquet in Frisco, Texas, Saturday since Tigers coach Eddie George was unable to travel after recently undergoing double knee replacement surgery.

WHY TERRELL ALLEN IS AT FCS TITLE GAME: Why FCS championship game could be special for TSU's Terrell Allen and DC Brandon Fisher

Allen and Fisher will be recognized during the first quarter of Sunday's national championship game between Montana and South Dakota State.

During one four-game stretch this season recorded a total of 16.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and 32 tackles.

A replay of the awards ceremony will be broadcast on Bally Sports Sunday at 4 p.m. CT.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football's Terrell Allen named FCS top defensive player