Tennessee State football score vs. Lindenwood: Live updates in Big South/OVC game

Tennessee State football will try to extend its win streak to four games when Lindenwood visits today for a Big South-Ohio Valley Football Association matchup.

It will be the first meeting between the Tigers (5-2, 1-1) and Lindenwood (3-4, 1-2) even though Lindenwood is in its second season in the conference. The Lions finished fifth in the conference in 2022 ahead of Eastern Illinois and former member Murray State.

TSU comes into the game with the No. 2 scoring defense (21.7 points per game) in the conference and No. 31 in the FCS while Lindenwood (31.1) is eighth in the conference and 96th nationally. Lindenwood did shut out Tennessee Tech 24-0 two weeks ago.

TSU defensive end Terrell Allen has been the Big South/OVC defensive player of the week the past two weeks. He leads the FCS in sacks (1.29 per game) and is tied for second in tackles for loss (2.0 per game). Defensive end Eriq George, coach Eddie George's son, missed last week because of a shoulder injury and will be a game-time decision Saturday.

Lindwood is much better on offense, averaging 26.7 points, which is third in the Big South/OVC while TSU is tied for fourth with Bryant (24.1).

With a victory, TSU would secure a winning record for the first time since 2017.

STATEMENT WIN: How Tennessee State football got its biggest win in Eddie George's coaching era

FAN FARE: Eddie George rips Tennessee State football fans for not supporting winning team: 'It hurts the kids'

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State football score updates vs. Lindenwood

Check back for score updates as Notre Dame Irish faces Tennessee State vs. Lindenwood at Nissan Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football live score updates vs. Lindenwood