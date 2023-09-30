Tennessee State football score updates vs. UT Martin in Big South/OVC game

The Tennessee State football team has the chance for its best start since 2017 if it beats No. 22 UT Martin Saturday at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 Big South/Ohio Valley Conference) are coming off back-to-back wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Gardner-Webb. The Tigers had a bye last week.

UT Martin (3-1, 0-0) has won three straight games after falling to Georgia in the season opener.

The Skyhawks feature the leading rusher in the FCS in Sam Franklin (653 yards, 81 carries, six touchdowns). TSU is seventh in the conference and 73rd nationally against the rush (177.7 yards).

The Tigers are expected to be back at full strength on defense with the return of weakside linebacker Monroe Beard III, who missed the past two games with a groin injury. Beard had seven tackles in the season opener at Notre Dame.

TSU also will welcome back starting quarterback Deveon Bryant, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 16 and did not play in the second half.

Coach Eddie George said the bye week allowed Bryant, who has completed 24-of-48 passes for 284 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns, to recover from the injury.

The Skyhawks enter league play having won back-to-back OVC championships (2021-22). In the past two seasons, UT Martin has gone 10-1 in conference action, including its first undefeated season in 2022.

EDDIE GEORGE FOCUSED ON SAM FRANKLIN: Why Eddie George said UT-Martin's Sam Franklin is best RB Tigers have faced, including Notre Dame

TSU WINS FIRST BIG SOUTH/OVC GAME: Tennessee State football wins first Big South/OVC game in thriller over Gardner-Webb

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

⋅ Kickoff: 6 p.m. (CT)

∙ TV: ESPN+

Check back for score updates as Tennessee State faces UT Martin at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football score updates vs. UT Martin in Big South/OVC