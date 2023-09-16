Tennessee State football score updates vs. Gardner-Webb in 2023 home opener

Tennessee State football opens the inaugural Big South-Ohio Valley Conference schedule Saturday against Gardner- Webb at Nissan Stadium.

The Tigers (1-1) are coming off a 24-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis. It marked the earliest win in a season for coach Eddie George, who took over in 2021.

Other than the win itself, the best thing that happened for TSU was that senior quarterback Deveon Bryant established himself as the starter by completing 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards, and rushing for 80 yards on 10 carries. Before, Bryant had been relegated to rotating with last year's starter, Draylen Ellis.

Gardner-Webb (1-1) got its first win as well last week by knocking off Elon 34-27. The Runnin' Bulldogs feature a balanced attack with quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who leads the Big South-OVC in passing (62 of 94, 517 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions) and running back Narii Gaither, who ranked second in rushing (29 carries, 142 yards).

TSU EXPECTS ERIQ GEORGE TO RETURN: Eddie George expects son Eriq to return to Tennessee State football lineup vs Gardner-Webb

DEVEON BRYANT TAKES OVER AS TSU'S QB: In Southern Heritage Classic win, Tennessee State football might have found its starting QB

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

∎ Kickoff 5 p.m. (CT)

∎ TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State football score updates vs. Gardner-Webb

Check back for score updates as Tennessee State football faces Gardner-Webb at Nissan Stadium

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football score updates vs. Gardner-Webb in home opener