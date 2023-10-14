Tennessee State football score updates vs. Norfolk State in Tigers' homecoming

Tennessee State begins a three-game home stretch Saturday when the Tigers face Norfolk State for homecoming at Nissan Stadium.

TSU (3-2) is coming off a 27-20 win over Kennesaw State last Saturday, which got the Tigers off to their best start since 2018.

After Saturday's game the Tigers play Lincoln on Oct. 21 and Lindenwood on Oct. 28 at home.

Norfolk State (2-3) lost last week at home to North Carolina A&T 28-26.

This will be only the second time TSU and Norfolk State have played. The two HBCUs met in 1971 when TSU claimed a 56-6 victory.

TSU has won its last four homecoming games.

Seniors Draylen Ellis and Deveon Bryant have shared time at quarterback this season for TSU. Bryant started the first three games and Ellis has started the last two.

Ellis is expected to start Saturday. Ellis has has completed 52-of-105 passes for 538 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Bryant has completed 26-of-54 passes for 300 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Bryant is also TSU's third-leading rusher with 157 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.

TSU middle linebacker Monroe Beard III comes into the game as the leading tackler in the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference with 63 stops.

Norfolk State is led by quarterback Otto Kuhns, a transfer from Eastern Illinois. Kuhns has completed 52-of-112 passes for 678 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State football score updates vs. Norfolk State

Check back for score updates as Tennessee State faces Norfolk State at Nissan Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSU football score updates vs. Norfolk State in 2023 homecoming