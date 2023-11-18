Tennessee State football score updates vs. Tennessee Tech in final game of 2023 season

Tennessee State football, coming off back-to-back losses, finishes the regular season Saturday against Big South/Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech.

The Tigers (6-4, 2-3), who lost to Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois, have the chance to finish with seven wins for the first time since 2016.

Tech (3-7, 1-4) needs a victory to keep from finishing tied for last in the conference with Lindenwood. Tech is coming off back-to-back losses to UT Martin and Gardner-Webb.

TSU has won the past two games in the series (30-14 in 2022 and 2013 in 2021).

Tech has the No. 1 defensive team in the conference and 24th nationally (321.2 yards). The Tigers are second in the conference and 28th nationally (326.2).

TSU's defense is led by defensive end Terrell Allen, who will be playing in his final game. He passed on his last year of eligibility when he announced earlier in the week that he had accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 HBC Legacy Bowl.

Allen leads the FCS in sacks (14.5), tackles for loss (24.5) and forced fumbles (5).

TSU linebacker Monroe Beard III leads the conference and is 13th nationally in total tackles (95).

Linebacker Aaron Swafford, a transfer from Navy, leads Tech's defense and is seventh in the Big South/OVC with 67 tackles. Fellow linebacker Jacquez McGowan is second on the team with 61 tackles.

