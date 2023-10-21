Tennessee State football score updates vs. Lincoln at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee State football will try to extend its win streak to three games Saturday against Lincoln.

The Tigers (4-2) are already off to their best start since 2017 and can match the 5-2 start the 2016 made by beating the Lincoln (0-8). The 2016 Tigers were the last to post a winning record at 6-5.

TSU has won four of its last five games. Lincoln's last win came on Nov. 5, 2022, against Bluefield 20-17.

It will be the final non-Big South/OVC game of the season for TSU.

The Oaklanders have not played a home game this season. They have been outscored 173-25 in their last four games and shut out twice.

TSU's defense is tied for 14th in the FCS in red zone defense (72.7%). The unit is led by middle linebacker Monroe Beard III, who is tied for fourth in the FCS in tackles (12.3 per game).

Draylen Ellis is expected to get his fourth consecutive start at quarterback after sharing time with Deveon Bryant earlier in the season. The Tigers' leading receiver Karate Benson (16 catches, 188 yards, 1 touchdown) missed the last two games with a a leg injury but was able to practice full speed this week and could return Saturday.

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (CT)

TV: ESPN+

