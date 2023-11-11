Tennessee State football score updates vs. Eastern Illinois in Big South/OVC game

Tennessee State football will try to finish the regular season on an uptick Saturday when the Tigers visit Eastern Illinois in a Big South/Ohio Valley Conference game. The Tigers (6-3, 2-2) end the season the following week at home against Tennessee Tech.

Their four-game winning streak was snapped last week when they were upset by Charleston Southern 35-21. It was the worst offensive performance against a conference opponent all season.

Eastern Illinois (6-3, 2-2) is coming off back-to-back wins over Bryant (25-24 OT) and Lindenwood (16-10).

TSU and Eastern Illinois are tied for fourth in the conference standings with Charleston Southern and Bryant.

Eastern Illinois is first in the OVC in pass offense (266.0 yards) and third in total offense (374.3 yards). TSU is second in pass defense (185.0 yards) and first in total defense (327.1 yards).

Tennessee State game time, TV channel

Kickoff: Noon (CT)

TV: ESPN+

