Tennessee State football puts up early fight before falling to Notre Dame and Sam Hartman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. − It looked like Tennessee State football might have a fighting chance against the Fighting Irish. With 1:37 minutes left in the first quarter, TSU was knocking on the door with the chance to take the lead after reaching a first down at the Notre Dame 13-yard line.

The Notre Dame defense, however, stiffened at that point, blocked a short TSU field goal attempt and the Tigers started to reel on the way to a 56-3 loss in front of a capacity crowd of 77,602.

No. 13 Notre Dame (2-0) quarterback Sam Hartman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in one half of play and proved to be too much for TSU (0-1) to overcome.

Tennessee State's Deveon Bryant, left, breaks a tackle by Notre Dame's Marist Liufau, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind.

The Tigers, under third-year coach Eddie George, became the first FCS and Historically Black College and University program that Notre Dame has ever played. They put up enough of a fight early to get within 7-3 before the ill-fated blocked field goal, gaining some respect in the nationally televised game.

Notre Dame was the sixth FBS opponent TSU has faced since 2011. The Tigers are now 1-5 vs. FBS opponents over that stretch, with the lone win coming against Georgia State in 2017.

TSU received a $1 million game guarantee for playing the game. It was the largest guarantee TSU has ever received.

Shuffling TSU quarterbacks

Returning senior starting quarterback Draylen Ellis took the majority of snaps with TSU's first team offense in the preseason but fellow senior Deveon Bryant started at Notre Dame.

Bryant backed up Ellis last season and saw action in five games, but he had not started since 2021. Ellis missed all of spring practice while dealing with academic issues.

Bryant moved the offense down the field on the opening drive. He got the Tigers to the Notre Dame 21, where James Lowery kicked a 38-yard field to cut the Fighting Irish lead to 7-3.

The decision had been made by the staff to alternate the quarterbacks. Ellis replaced Bryant on TSU's next possession, which came quickly after Zachery Drake hit Notre Dame's Devyn Ford on the ensuing kickoff return to force a fumble that Sammy Taylor recovered at the Irish 13.

The offense, however, did not operate as smoothly under Ellis, failing to gain any yards on three plays before Lowery attempted another field goal, the 29-yarder that was blocked.

Except for a short stretch late in the first half, the offense never got back on track.

Sam Hartman picks back up

Sam Hartman thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy picture last week in his first game with the Fighting Irish by completing 19 of 23 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns. The Wake Forest transfer led Notre Dame to a 42-3 win against Navy.

Hartman picked up where he left off by completing 7 of his first 8 passes for 91 yards.

To start the second quarter, Hartman scored two touchdowns over a span of three minutes. He dived into the end zone on a 5-yard run, then tossed a 24-yard touchdown strike to Tyree.

After tossing a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Holden Staes with 15 seconds left in the first half, Hartman did not play in the second half. He finished the day 14 of 17 for 194 yards with the two passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Signs of life for TSU

After the big drop-off late in the first quarter, TSU showed signs of life when Dayron Johnson returned a kickoff 58 yards. The former Springfield star, who missed all of last season with an injury, was tackled at the Notre Dame 38.

The offense recouped and Bryant picked up a first down on a fourth-and-1. Bryant then fumbled the ball on a keeper and receiver Canen Adrian caught the ball in midair to make it to the Fighting Irish 11 for a 17-yard gain.

Notre Dame was then flagged for a personal foul which moved the Tigers to the 5.

TSU picked up two false start penalties. Ellis, who had replaced Bryant at quarterback, was sacked for a 5-yard loss and James Lowery missed a 35-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the first half.

Hartman then completed six straight passes, including a 4-yard scoring toss to Holden Staes in 38 seconds to give Notre Dame a 35-3 halftime advantage.

Eriq George plays begins career with a tackle on first play

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) is tackled by Tennessee State Tigers defensive end Eriq George (44) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

Freshman defensive end Eriq George, Eddie's son and a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout, entered the game on the first play of Notre Dame's second possession and made a tackle.

George chased Hartman out of the pocket and tackled him at the Fighting Irish 20.

George rotated with starting defensive ends Terrell Allen and Jalen Bell. He finished with four solo tackles, while Allen and Bell had one each. Allen and Bell's tackles for a loss and Bell also had a quarterback hurry.

