Tennessee State football at Notre Dame kickoff time, TV details announced

The start time for Tennessee State's football game at Notre Dame on Sept. 2 will be 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

The game will serve as the season opener for TSU while Notre Dame will open on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland.

It will mark the first time Notre Dame has faced an FCS and Historically Black College and University opponent since the subdivision split.

The Tennessean reported in April that Notre Dame paid TSU a $1 million guarantee to play the game. As part of the guarantee TSU was allowed to purchase 5,000 tickets for the game.

Tickets are available at the TSU website or by contacting the TSU ticket office at 615-963-7968 or tsutix@tnstate.edu.

TSU posted a 4-7 record in 2022 in coach Eddie George's second season. Notre Dame is coming off a 9-4 season, which included a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

