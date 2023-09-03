What Tennessee State football learned from playing Notre Dame and Sam Hartman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. − It looked like Tennessee State football might have a fighting chance against the Fighting Irish. With 1:37 left in the first quarter Saturday, TSU was knocking on the door with the chance to take the lead after picking up a first down at the Notre Dame 13-yard line.

The Notre Dame defense, however, stiffened, blocked a short TSU field goal attempt and the Tigers started to reel on the way to a 56-3 loss in front of a capacity crowd of 77,602.

No. 13 Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in one half of play and proved to be too much for TSU (0-1) to overcome.

George was asked after the game how he felt when his team was in position to take the lead as the first quarter came to an end.

"I was like, 'Ok this is really happening,'" George said. "We moved the ball to the 13-yard line, we get a turnover, we preach that. We've got to learn how to punch it in. It felt really good because our guys didn't come in wide-eyed. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle and we knew when we had our opportunities to strike we had to. We just didn't execute in those moments."

TSU became the first FCS and Historically Black College and University program to play Notre Dame (2-0). The Tigers put up enough of a fight early to get within 7-3 before the ill-fated blocked field goal, gaining some respect in the nationally televised game.

Notre Dame was the sixth FBS opponent TSU has faced since 2011. The Tigers are 1-5 vs. FBS opponents over that stretch, with the lone win coming against Georgia State in 2017.

TSU received a $1 million game guarantee for playing the game. It is the largest guarantee TSU has ever received.

Shuffling TSU quarterbacks

Returning starting quarterback Draylen Ellis took the majority of snaps with TSU's first-team offense in the preseason, but Deveon Bryant started at Notre Dame.

Bryant backed up Ellis last season and played in five games, but he had not started since 2021. Ellis missed spring practice while dealing with academic issues.

"Deveon had a great camp, and the decision was made to play both of them," George said. "We wanted to see what they both could do. We felt that both quarterbacks were deserving of a starting spot. Each one does something different. Eventually I think we want to settle on one."

Bryant moved the offense down the field on the opening drive. He got the Tigers to the Notre Dame 21, where James Lowery kicked a 38-yard field to cut the Fighting Irish lead to 7-3.

"We came out and showed the culture that we're trying to build here," Bryant said. "On that opening drive, we were executing our plays to the fullest of our ability. We were just out there having fun."

Ellis replaced Bryant on TSU's next possession, which came quickly after Zachery Drake hit Notre Dame's Devyn Ford on the ensuing kickoff return to force a fumble that Sammy Taylor recovered at the Irish 13.

The offense, however, did not operate as smoothly under Ellis, failing to gain any yards on three plays before Lowery's 29-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Except for a short stretch late in the first half, the offense never got back on track.

Bryant finished 5-of-12 for 43 yards with two interceptions, and Ellis was 3-of-10 for 24 yards.

Sam Hartman picks back up

Sam Hartman thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy picture last week in his first game with the Fighting Irish by completing 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards with four touchdowns. The Wake Forest transfer led Notre Dame to a 42-3 win against Navy.

Hartman picked up where he left off by completing seven of his first eight passes for 91 yards.

To start the second quarter, Hartman produced two touchdowns over a span of three minutes. He dived into the end zone on a 5-yard run, then tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chris Tyree.

After tossing a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Holden Staes with 15 seconds left in the first half, Hartman did not play. He finished 14-of-17 for 194 yards with the two passing touchdowns and one rushing.

Eriq George begins career with a tackle on first play

Freshman defensive end Eriq George, Eddie's son and a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout, entered the game on the first play of Notre Dame's second possession and made a tackle. He chased Hartman out of the pocket and tackled him at the Fighting Irish 20 for no gain.

"On the first play of his college career he almost gets a sack on a Heisman Trophy candidate," Eddie George said. "I'm really happy for (Eriq). He was really excited to play."

Eriq George rotated with starting defensive ends Terrell Allen and Jalen Bell. He finished with four solo tackles, while Bell had two and Allen had one, which was for a loss.

