Tennessee State football hires former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George hired Tyler Roehl Wednesday as the Tigers associate head coach and offensive coordinator. Roehl previously served as offensive coordinator at FCS power North Dakota State.

In five seasons as the offensive play caller at North Dakota State, Roehl helped the Bison reach the FCS national championship three times and win the title in 2019 and 2021. In total, Roehl was part of seven FCS titles and eight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles with the Bison.

Roehl, native of West Fargo, North Dakota, replaced Theron Aych as TSU's offensive coordinator. Aych spent two seasons at TSU after replacing Hue Jackson in 2022. Roehl is also expected to play a role in replacing Anthony Lewis, who was fired as TSU's offensive line coach after two seasons.

"My family and I couldn't be more excited to join TSU because of the people, the vision, and the opportunity to positively impact the community and team," Roehl said. "We are going to Nashville on a mission to do things at a championship level daily."

North Dakota State finished ninth nationally in total offense in 2023 averaging 435.9 yards per game. The Bison was fourth in rushing (237.3 yards). TSU was 97th nationally in total offense (302.8 yards) and 106th in rushing offense (155.1).

With Roehl in charge of the offense North Dakota State ranked in the top 10 of the FCS national poll for five seasons, with a brief period in 2023 where they ranked in the top 15.

In 2023 North Dakota State reached the semifinals in the FCS playoffs and in 2020 the quarterfinals.

Roehl earned him a spot on the American Football Coaches Association's 35 Under 35 Coaches list in 2020.

As a player Roehl was an All-America running back and four-year letterman at North Dakota State from 2004 to 2008. He finished his career as eighth leading rusher in school history and in 2009 signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

Roehl returned to North Dakota State as tight ends and fullbacks coach in 2014.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 under coach Matt Entz and became associate head coach in 2024 under coach Tim Polasek.

